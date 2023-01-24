The price of Bitcoin is little changed over the past 24 hours to $22,899.53. The largest digital asset has traded near $23,300 in recent spikes, marking the highest point since August and representing …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is on a Winning Streak. Beware the Sentiment Shift. - January 24, 2023
- Bitcoin on pace for best month since October 2021 as traders eye $25,000 - January 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Just Below $23,000 Level – Will Thursday’s GDP Figures Push It Up Further - January 24, 2023