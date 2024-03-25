Bitcoin spiked to start the final week of March, reclaiming the $69,000 level. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by about 6% at $69,778.60, according to Coin Metrics. Ether …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin jumps 6%, verges on $70,000 to start the week - March 25, 2024
- Bitcoin Tops $70,000 Again After Slumping on US ETF Outflows - March 25, 2024
- BTC price battles for key $69K as Bitcoin nears short liquidation zone - March 25, 2024