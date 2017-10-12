Bitcoin just passed $5,000

This morning Bitcoin shot past $5,000, and is now hovering around $5,300 – up nearly 10% from yesterday. It’s the first time the cryptocurrency has confidently shot past $5,000. Some exchanges saw the price hit $5,000 for a few minutes in September …
