Remember bitcoin’s big crash in September? It was caused by Chinese regulators cracking down on the cryptocurrency and figures such as Jamie Dimon talking it down. But for investors who held their nerve, the crash may as well have never happened.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Just Smashed Through the $5,000 Barrier Again. Here’s Why - October 12, 2017
- Hive Switches From Mining Gold to Bitcoin, Surges Six Six-Fold - October 12, 2017
- Bitcoin smashes through $5,000 barrier for first time - October 12, 2017