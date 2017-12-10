Bitcoin makes modest debut on futures market

The first-even bitcoin future began trading Sunday as the increasingly popular virtual currency made its debut on a major US exchange. The futures contract that expires in January rose $340 from $15,460 to $15,800 in the first hour and 15 minutes of …
