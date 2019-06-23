The bitcoin market blasted straight through the $10,000 price range in a rally that had bitcoin price testing the lower $11,000s before any meaningful selling took place. This rally was fueled by …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Breaks $10,000 in Stunning Fashion - June 22, 2019
- Bitcoin reached the $10,000 mark late Friday for the first time in over a year - June 22, 2019
- Circle K adds Bitcoin ATMs to 20 convenience stores - June 22, 2019