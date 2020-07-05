Several signs are pointing to a new bear market for Bitcoin as mining chip manufacturers are feeling the pinch from the halving and the global economic downturn …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: Chinese Authorities Reportedly Seized Crypto OTC Trader; Salesforce Co-founder Debuts Programmable Blockchain Platform - July 5, 2020
- U.S. Senate Debates Digital Dollar; New Mystery Bitcoin Fund Disclosed - July 5, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Consolidating But What Happens if $9K Support Is Lost? - July 5, 2020