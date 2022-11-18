The Bitcoin price, like all cryptocurrencies, has fallen significantly over the course of the last few weeks. Nevertheless, it has remained surprisingly resilient. The FTX collapse has wrought chaos over the industry, and many in the space have suffered …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What’s Going On? - November 18, 2022
- Here’s How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin Would Be Worth If It Hits Levels Seen On Satoshi Nakamoto’s ‘Birthday’ - November 18, 2022
- Bitcoin price may still drop 40% after FTX ‘Lehman moment’ — analysis - November 18, 2022