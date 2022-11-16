At the moment, the Bitcoin price is hovering around the $16,428 level after a free fall from the daily high of $16,994 during the European. The Bitcoin price is currently nose-diving below the 9-day …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, November 16: BTC/USD Bears May Slide Below $16,000 Support - November 16, 2022
- Check out Why the Bitcoin Price boosted around 3% in 24 Hours - November 16, 2022
- Bitcoin price dips to $16.4K over Genesis woes as execs defend GBTC - November 16, 2022