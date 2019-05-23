ATM operator Coinme has added around 100 extra locations to its Coinstar setup, which allows users to buy bitcoins for cash. Users can now buy bitcoin with USD in 21 U.S. states via an expanded …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Purchases Roll Out to 2,200 US Coinstar Kiosks as Partnership Expands - May 23, 2019
- Coinstar Expands Bitcoin Buying Service to Cover 21 US States - May 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Bulls Are Getting Excited–Here’s Why - May 23, 2019