Bitcoin (BTC) kept bears sweating near $25,000 on March 15 as encouraging macroeconomic data combined with concerns over banking crisis contagion. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin dips below $25,000 after rally - March 15, 2023
- Bitcoin rejects at $25K as US PPI data meets Credit Suisse meltdown - March 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Slips After Reaching Nine-Month High; Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks on U.S. Crypto Regulation - March 15, 2023