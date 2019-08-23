Bitcoin has once again broken above the $10,000 barrier this week, now sitting at $10,411. The cryptocurrency has been on a gradual uptrend since early yesterday and has posted gains of 2.77 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin retakes $10,400 as traders put up long positions - August 23, 2019
- The Dallas Mavericks Are Now Accepting Bitcoin - August 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Is The New Gold: Trade War - August 23, 2019