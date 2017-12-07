Bitcoin touched $15,000 for the first time on Thursday, extending its advance this month to more than 50 percent as concerns mounted the cryptocurrency’s rapid rise masks risks. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency is surging on expectations that new …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Steam drops Bitcoin support as cryptocurrency surges to record levels - December 7, 2017
- Bitcoin Soars Past the $15,000 Mark - December 7, 2017
- Bitcoin.com CEO Says Futures Will Drive Up Bitcoin Price – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - December 7, 2017