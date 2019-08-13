Later on, Bitcoin has several development scenarios. The optimistic one, with higher lows and higher highs, suggests that the current situation may be as it was in September-October 2017, when the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Op Ed: Will Regulations Put a Premium on Virgin Bitcoin? - August 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Stood Still in Anticipation of Halving - August 13, 2019
- Bitcoin slides below $11,000, taking the market with it - August 13, 2019