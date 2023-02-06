The price of bitcoin dipped below $23,000 over the weekend as investors digested the latest U.S. employment numbers and looked toward a batch of Federal Reserve member speeches. Bitcoin fell as low as …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin struggles around $23,000 level as new-year rally loses steam - February 6, 2023
- Bitcoin dominates as primary focus for digital asset investors: Report - February 6, 2023
- Riot Just Mined The Most Bitcoin It Ever Has in a Month - February 6, 2023