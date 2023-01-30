Luzius Meisser, chairman of the Swiss crypto firm, weighs in on why the E.U. is likely to try to build a firewall around crypto rather than prohibit its use altogether.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Suisse Chairman Says EU Won’t Ban Crypto, But It May Seek to Contain It - January 30, 2023
- Competitor Sues Manager of the Largest Bitcoin Fund, Alleging Deceptive Practices - January 30, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Market Braces for More Fed Rate Hikes - January 30, 2023