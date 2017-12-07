Bitcoin tops record $19,000, then plunges in wild 2-day ride

Bitcoin rocketed above $19,000 for the first time on Thursday before falling sharply from its record high. The digital currency hit a high of $19,340 before falling more than 20 percent from that level to $15,198.63. The overall pace of gains have …
