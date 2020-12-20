Bitcoin tycoon Mike Novogratz breaks down how the pandemic accelerated the cryptocurrency revolution

In a Real Vision interview published Friday, Mike Novogratz explained that the pandemic has created the perfect macro backdrop for cryptocurrencies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rally: Amid crypto king’s surge, Coinbase CEO warns frenzied investors of risk - December 20, 2020
- Square’s Cash App Now Lets Customers Get Bitcoin Back on Purchases - December 20, 2020
- Weekend Market Action Sees Bitcoin Touch $24K, $1 Billion in Short Positions Liquidated - December 20, 2020