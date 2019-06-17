Normally you can tell yourself this kind of action only has a 1 in 5 chance of being a real break out, but this looks sufficiently strong to me to make me sit up. My regular readers will know I like …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: Up, Up And Away - June 17, 2019
- How Bitcoin-Wannabe And ‘Pyramid Scheme’ Initiative Q Plans To Turn Your Data Into Investor Cash - June 17, 2019
- Facebook’s Answer to Bitcoin Poses a Double Threat - June 17, 2019