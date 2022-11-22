Though bitcoin prices have plunged to the lowest level in two years, Ark Invest, the investment firm helmed by high-profile stock picker Cathie Wood, has doubled down on the struggling sector in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Buys $60 Million In Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks After FTX Collapse Even As Analysts Fear Contagion Risk - November 22, 2022
- Bitcoin Déjà Vu: What You Can Learn From Previous Downturns - November 22, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Slides to Two-Year Low as Fears Persist Over FTX Contagion - November 22, 2022