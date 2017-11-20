CBOE Releases New Details on Bitcoin Futures Contracts

Options exchange CBOE has released early specifications for its planned bitcoin futures product. In a blog post from Friday, the company published some of the technical details for its futures contract, which will be listed under the symbol XBT – that is …
