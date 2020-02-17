Zhang Jian, the former Huobi CTO who launched FCoin in May 2018, wrote a lengthy post on Monday, saying the exchange is now unable to process users’ withdrawal demands as its asset reserve has fallen …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Exchange FCoin Insolvent After Revealing Up to $130M Bitcoin Shortfall - February 17, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Manipulation: Binance CEO Reveals Truth About Exchanges Manipulating Prices - February 17, 2020
- How Bitcoin Is Used to Promote Human Rights: Stories From Activists and Refugees - February 17, 2020