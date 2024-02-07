Although gold and Bitcoin carry very different investment prospects, the overlapping feature of each asset having a limited supply and being viewed as a safe haven during turbulent economic times …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Austin man tried hiding millions in bitcoin sales from IRS, indictment says - February 7, 2024
- MicroStrategy Makes Its Case as Alternative to Spot Bitcoin ETFs - February 7, 2024
- Do Gold ETFs Have Any Lessons for Those Interested in Spot Bitcoin ETFs? - February 7, 2024