At a geothermal power plant near El Salvador’s Tecapa volcano, 300 computers whir inside a trailer as they make complex mathematical calculations day and night verifying transactions for the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey says Square is ‘considering’ building a Bitcoin mining system - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin crosses $60,000, and the Chartmaster lays out where it’s headed next - October 15, 2021
- El Salvador explores bitcoin mining powered by volcanos - October 15, 2021