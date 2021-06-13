El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, smaller than the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and yet it just did something very big. This week it became the world’s first country to adopt …
El Salvador Just Adopted Bitcoin as Legal Tender. Here’s Why Other Countries May Follow Suit
