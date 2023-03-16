ALSO: CoinDesk’s Shaurya Malwa writes that higher-than-usual market volatility affected bulls and bears alike as crypto futures racked up $300 million in liquidations over a 24-hour period earlier …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin gains amid growing investor concern over global banking crisis - March 16, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Below $25K as Market Worries About Liquidity - March 16, 2023
- ‘Going Rogue’—Major Crypto Investor Issues Serious SEC Warning After Wild Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Swings - March 16, 2023