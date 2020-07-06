Forget Bitcoin and gold. I’d invest £10k in crashing FTSE 100 shares in an ISA today
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-07-06
Crashing FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares purchased in an ISA could offer a more attractive risk/reward ratio than gold and Bitcoin. The post Forget Bitcoin and gold. I’d invest £10k in crashing FTSE …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)