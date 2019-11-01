Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market watchers have been eagerly awaiting next year’s bitcoin halving–something that many think could boost the bitcoin price. The bitcoin price, after a difficult 2018, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget The Halving—Could This Be What Sends Bitcoin Soaring Next Year? - October 31, 2019
- Bitcoin Hits Major Milestone: Marks $1 Billion In Cumulative Transaction Fees - October 31, 2019
- Market Mostly Trades Sideways as Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $9,100 - October 31, 2019