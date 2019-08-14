Bitcoin (BTC) has begun trading at a premium in Hong Kong as continued political uncertainty produces a widely-reported spike in demand. Data from P2P Bitcoin exchange LocalBitcoins showed traders …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- UK Advertising Watchdog Upholds Complaints Against BitMEX Bitcoin Promotion - August 14, 2019
- UK Advertising Watchdog Upholds Complaint Against BitMEX Bitcoin Ad - August 14, 2019
- Hong Kong Is Paying Higher Prices for Bitcoin Amid Political Unrest - August 14, 2019