Fourteen years on, bitcoin’s real-world use is more akin to digital gold than digital cash. Its price volatility seems incompatible with the two stability functions of currency: being a unit of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How SPOT By Ampleforth Could Become Digital Cash To Bitcoin’s Digital Gold - December 8, 2022
- Bitcoin Miners Forced to Report Energy Use in Proposed Bill - December 8, 2022
- The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies - December 8, 2022