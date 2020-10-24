‘I Don’t See What’s Going to Stop Bitcoin From Appreciating,’ Says Commodity Analyst
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-10-24
A senior strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence says that he does not see what’s going to stop bitcoin from appreciating. He explains that as bitcoin matures, it will trade more like gold than stocks.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)