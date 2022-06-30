Jacobi Asset Management to launch Europe’s first bitcoin ETF on Euronext
2022-06-30
Investment company Jacobi Asset Management said on Thursday that it would launch Europe’s first bitcoin exchange-traded-fund (ETF) on the Euronext exchange, in a further sign of the cryptocurrency’s …
