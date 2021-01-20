Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen suggested the Joe Biden administration could be tough on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies after huge price rises.
Read Full Story
- Janet Yellen suggests ‘curtailing’ cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, saying they are mainly used for illegal financing - January 20, 2021
- Ethereum tumbles 8% after exploding to new all-time high past $1,430, still outperforms Bitcoin’s 26% year-to-date gain - January 20, 2021
- Bitcoin whales are betting $40K isn’t the top as data hints bull run is only beginning - January 20, 2021