A Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows that software company Microstrategy has paid off a loan to Silvergate at a 22% discount
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Microstrategy pays off $205 million Silvergate loan, buys $150 million worth of bitcoin: SEC filing - March 27, 2023
- Looming $300 Trillion Crypto ‘Quantum Leap’ Revealed Amid Huge Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Pump - March 27, 2023
- Bitcoin is surging amid banking crisis, but the reason is not what crypto bros think - March 27, 2023