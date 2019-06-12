No Man’s Land: Bitcoin Price Locked in $600 Range for 7th Day

Bitcoin has been trapped largely in the $7,500–$8,100 trading range since June 5. A high volume falling channel breakout on the 4-hour chart, if confirmed, would revive the bullish outlook and open …
