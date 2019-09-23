The owner of the New York Stock Exchange launched its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures Sunday, a high-profile bet that consumers, businesses and Wall Street will embrace cryptocurrencies.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Lightning Network Specs Pass First ‘Formal’ Security Test - September 22, 2019
- Bakkt Is Finally Launching Its Bitcoin Futures Today. Here’s What to Expect - September 22, 2019
- NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures - September 22, 2019