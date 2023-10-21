Erik Finman invested in Bitcoin (BTC) in his teenage years, making him one of the millionaire crypto investors today. His investments gave him the confidence to drop out of college. NuggetRush (NUGX) is making waves in the crypto community.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin User Surge Defies LUNA, FTX Crises – U.Today - October 21, 2023
- Remember Erik Finman, The Bitcoin Millionaire Teenager? He Might Be Onto A New Crypto Gem - October 21, 2023
- ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts ‘Next Stop’ For Bitcoin Is $135K: ‘Wake Up’ - October 21, 2023