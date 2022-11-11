Last year we chronicled the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador just a few months after the law went into effect. 45 days were spent there without cash or credit cards, living exclusively on bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Revisiting El Salvador A Year After Its Bitcoin Adoption - November 10, 2022
- Bitcoin will fall further, says fund manager — until this one catalyst kicks in - November 10, 2022
- Why Bitcoin Is Not Like PayPal Or Venmo - November 10, 2022