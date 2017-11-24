Revolut’s CEO gave an alternative view to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who has called the cryptocurrency phenomenon a “fraud” that will “blow up.” Bloomberg 3:08
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Revolut CEO says bitcoin is ‘definitely not a fraud’ - November 24, 2017
- Bitcoin mining uses more electricity than a dozen US states - November 24, 2017
- Online Bank Swissquote Launches Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product - November 24, 2017