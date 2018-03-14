Square Seeks BitLicense to Bring Bitcoin Buying to NY

Digital payments company Square is in the process of applying for a BitLicense in a bid to expand its Cash App’s bitcoin buying option to New York. A spokesperson for Square confirmed the process following a tweet on Tuesday that suggested the company was …
