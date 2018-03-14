More than half of the retailers that use Square Inc.’s technology at the checkout stand would take Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to a new study. In a survey of around 100 U.S. merchants, Nomura Instinet found that 60 percent would accept …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Square’s Merchants Are Willing to Accept Bitcoin, Survey Says - March 14, 2018
- Bitcoin’s Anarchy Is a Feature, Not a Bug - March 14, 2018
- Bitcoin Sinks Toward $8K and Faces Further Sell-Off - March 14, 2018