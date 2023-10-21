Several high-profile seizures have made the US government one of the world’s largest bitcoin “whales”, per a recent analysis.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The US government owns $5.5 billion worth of bitcoin. Whether it holds or sells its stash could have a big impact on the token’s price. - October 21, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Less Volatile Than Oil – U.Today - October 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Could Rise to Between $42K and $56K if BlackRock ETF Is Approved: Matrixport - October 21, 2023