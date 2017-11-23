Gain Capital (NYSE: GCAP) will begin offering bitcoin trading in Q4. Bitcoin will be offered as a currency pair, similar to fiat currency pairs. GCAP could capture significant bitcoin trading volume by offering lower fees and providing the security of a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Trade Bitcoin With Gain Capital - November 23, 2017
- Bitcoin Breaks Through $8,000: Is It Still Time To Buy? - November 23, 2017
- Bitcoin cash is jumping - November 23, 2017