Former President Donald Trump has reportedly ruled out Bitcoin advocate Vivek Ramaswamy as his vice-presidential candidate, instead eyeing him for a potential Cabinet role. Ramaswamy has been vocal …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Trump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy As VP, But The Bitcoin Advocate Could Still End Up In An Important Position - March 18, 2024
- PlanB’s Bitcoin Forecast: A Journey To $5 Million Per BTC In The Next Decade - March 18, 2024
- Bitcoin Halving May Significantly Transform Digital Assets Ecosystem, Drive BTC Price Higher – Report - March 18, 2024