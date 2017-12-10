U.S. Bitcoin Futures Climb in First Day of Trade

The first bitcoin futures started trading Sunday, sparking a swift run-up in the price of the digital currency as the exchange provider’s website experienced outages from heavy traffic. Trading of the hotly anticipated U.S. bitcoin futures began at 6 p.m …
