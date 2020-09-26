Bitcoin remaining relatively stable despite a cryptocurrency exchange getting hacked over the weekend is a positive sign for the market’s maturity …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kucoin Hacked for $150 Million in Bitcoin; Bitfinex and Tether Freeze $33 Million of the Stolen Funds - September 26, 2020
- What price must Bitcoin reclaim for a renewed bull market in October? - September 26, 2020
- Bitcoin price unfazed after $150M hack of major exchange KuCoin - September 26, 2020