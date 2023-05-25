By James Oliphant (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who announced on Wednesday he is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is likely to be former President Donald Trump’s top rival due to his budding national profile and fundraising acumen.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Who is Ron DeSantis, 2024 presidential candidate? - May 25, 2023
- Ripe for the squeeze? Bitcoin mining stocks remain under attack from short sellers - May 25, 2023
- DeSantis and the Growing Culture War Around Bitcoin - May 25, 2023