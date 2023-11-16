DISTRIBUTED LEDGER Welcome back to Distributed Ledger. This is Frances Yue, reporter at MarketWatch. The crypto space has seen several cases where the popular strategy “buy the rumor, sell the news” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why bitcoin ETFs launch won’t be a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ event - November 16, 2023
- The biggest stablecoin player wants to be a major bitcoin miner – and it’s investing $500 million to compete - November 16, 2023
- How Jane Street-backed ZetaChain aims to expand Bitcoin’s use cases - November 16, 2023