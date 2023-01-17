BIT Mining Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BTCM) shares are trading higher by 50.33% to $4.60 Tuesday morning after the company announced the launch of a new energy efficient LiteCoin/DogeCoin Miner, LD3. What Else?
