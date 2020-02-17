Why Max Keiser raised Bitcoin prediction to $400,000?

Max Keiser reviews Bitcoin prediction from $100,000 to $400,000 for the first time in eight years. Bitcoin has corrected massively from $6,500 in December 2019 to $10,500 (yearly high). Max Keiser, …
